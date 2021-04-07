By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has said it would ensure that those who vandalised properties during the student protest at Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, (IMAP) Lafia, are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

The House said it would conduct thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the students protest.

Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi, gave the assurance when the committee visited the management of the polytechnic in Lafia yesterday.

Ogazi said the visit was to get first hand information from the management of the institution on the students protest that led to the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira.

“First and foremost, we sympathise with you and the government over students protest that led to the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira.

” We thank God that no life was lost. We condemn the protest in its entirety.

“We are here on an oversight function in order to rub minds with you so as to get first hand information on the students protest which will help us to carry out a thorough investigation.

“We will do our findings and make a report, an implementable report, we will ensure that those behind the act are brought to book to serve as detterent to others,” he said.

Ogazi further assured the management of the institution of the committee’s support to enable them succeed in their effort to help develop the education sector.

“The target is to bring you down, we will not allow it. We will draw the attention of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule to support you in fixing the Information and Communication Technology( ICT) destroyed among other facilities,” he added

He commended the rector of the polytechnic for following due process while discharging her duties.

The chairman advised alumni members of the school to partner with the management of the institution and government in order to bring speedy development to the institution.

Earlier, rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Justina Kotso, commended the committee for being up and doing in improving on the standard of education in the state.

” I want to commend you for sympathising with us over the unfortunate students protest.

” I want to disclose here that the allegations that the management closed school fees portal and increased school fees were false.

” We did not increase students school fees and we did not close the portal,” she said.