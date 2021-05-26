The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) is partnering with LEADERSHIP Group Limited to map out strategies on how to strengthen the capacity of the media to help Nigeria find solutions to the myriad of economic crises bedeviling the nation especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.

Indications to this development emerged when the LEADERSHIP Group Limited delegation led by the Group Managing Director (GMD) Muazu Elazeh, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of NASRDA, Halilu Ahmad Shaba, at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja yesterday.

The NASRDA boss in his remarks noted that it has become imperative to set priorities right in the face of the enormous crises confronting the nation, adding that a deeper relationship with the media will refocus its efforts to help find solutions to the problems.

He said “Nigeria is contending with so many problems. The insecurity is on one side, the economic devastation is on the other, and COVID-19, which is global, is on the other side. But again, when we are faced with these kinds of problems we want to prioritise our agenda so that we know which one we are dealing with.”

He noted that the idea of the collaboration is to create a space television that will be bold and visible, stressing “we are thinking of changing the concept and structure of the media because it is doing so much work and the public must know this and they must partner with the media.

“We can have space television, we can have space science being published in local languages so that our children can learn. You are coming in when we are thinking of how we are going to engage the media because what we want to do is to be bold and visible and for us to be bold and visible, it requires media support,” he said.

He noted that the agency has been at the forefront to help develop the Nigerian economy, adding that when the economy is good it would take away the oxygen out of the militants or out of those who are providing the army for insurgency.

In his reaction, the LEADERSHIP Group GMD, Muazu Elazeh, said that deepening the relationship will help ameliorate the crises facing the nation even as he assured the agency of the support of the media organisation in the pursuit of its objectives.

He said “in LEADERSHIP, we are very passionate about anything that deals with the economy because there cannot be a nation without an economy. So, if an agency like yours has a critical role to play in the challenges we are facing, we feel it is only natural for us to see how possible we can support you in the discharge of that role.

“We are basically here to see how LEADEERSHIP as an organisation will assist NASRDA in pursuing its objectives because synergy, whichever way you look at it, is the key word.”