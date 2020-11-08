With 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives, Nigeria boasts of one of the world’s largest and expensive legislature. In 2021, the National Assembly is expected to spend N128 billion, even in the ensuing austere economy. OBIORA IFOH revisits the debate on the need to prune the parliament.

In recent years, Conservatives in Britain have urged eliminating 50 seats in the House of Commons and French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a desire to cut the National Assembly by a third.

A few days ago, Italians voted to reduce one-third of the country’s lawmakers in order to save cost. Almost 70 percent of the citizens voted in favour of the move in a referendum which followed an earlier decision by the parliament.

The move will see the number of parliamentarians downsized from about 945 to 600; the senators will be reduced from 311 to 200, while the members of parliament in the lower house will drop to 400 from 634. With each MP and Senator said to be earning €230,000 and €249,600 annually, the cut is expected to save Italy about €82 million every year.

Five Star Movement, the main party in Italy’s governing coalition, had said the measure will save an estimated €1 billion over 10 years. Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, reportedly described the outcome of the referendum as “historic.”

Over the years, the Nigerian public has accused the members of National Assembly, of jumbo pay and for unnecessary overpopulation. They alleged that the legislators appropriated to themselves, very large sums of money not minding the fact that the country is in economic recession.

Despite being the country with the highest rate of extreme poverty globally, a a Senator reportedly earns as much as N13.5 million as running cost monthly, while a member of the house of representatives is said to earn N12 million monthly.

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, described the members of National Assembly as a rogue and an assemblage of corrupt individuals.

In the recent #EndSARS protest, the youth who are also calling for a good governance, also demanded for a reduction in the huge emolument splashed on the lawmakers.

While some people have argued that the aggregation of half of the salary and running cost of the legislation in Nigeria was big enough to pay over 1,000,000 unemployed youth annually, some have even called for a scrapping of the bicameral legislation citing that the amount paid to the lawmakers was not commensurate with the service they offer.

Former governor and now a senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha had once argued that Nigeria does not need 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives.

“What are three Senators doing that one Senator cannot do?” Okorocha had asked.

“Here, we have three Senators per state. Over there (House of Representatives), over there, we have 360 eligible human beings. This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down the cost of governance.”

He said this sacrifice can be done by reducing the number of lawmakers representing each state in the Senate, to one and in the House of Representatives to three. This would bring the total number of federal lawmakers to 146, from the current 469, at 69 per cent reduction.

Another lawmaker, Bamidele Salam who represents Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, not only called for a massive cut in the cost of running the Nigerian government by reducing the number of Senators per state to one from three, while the House of Representatives to one-third of its current 360 members. He said the Senators should also work on part-time basis.

“In practical terms, the Senate should be made up of one Senator per state, meeting on part-time basis (to confirm appointments, approve loans, emergency powers etc.) while the House of representatives should have only one-third of its present number sitting as a full time parliament,” Mr Salam said.

“I have always been an advocate of leaner government at all levels. I believe our present structure is not only bogus, it is also inefficient. I am of the view that a constitutional amendment should be undertaken, to restructure the Nigerian federation to bring our institutions of governance in tune with our social, political and more importantly, economic realities.

“A country with over 200 million population and terrible social and infrastructure deficit as ours, should not be spending more than 70 per cent of its annual budget on recurrent expenditure. It is simply not sustainable and the place to start is from the size of our government.”

While the lawmakers were canvassing for the reduction of the bloated legislature, Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, thinks that unicameral legislation will do more good for Nigeria.

The governor said that Nigeria can do away with the Senate to reduce the size of government, and that the House of Representatives is what the country needs because ‘that is what represents’.

“You have three Senators from little Ekiti and you have three Senators from Lagos State. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal. I guess the principle is not proportionality, but that if you are a state, you get it automatically. But, I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government,”he said.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lamido Sanusi had also said expenses by the National Assembly

accounted for about 25 per cent of the total overhead cost by the federal government.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria asserts that “of the three arms of government; the National Assembly is viewed by majority of Nigerians as the most corrupt and wasteful”.

The budget for running the National Assembly has continued to be astronomical. Its budget in 2021 alone is N128 billion naira, and this was against N23 billion in 2003. It is also believed that over N3 trillion has been expensed for the three arm of government since 1999.

This high cost of running the legislature has opened up the debate on the feasibility of a bicameral legislation. Most of the members of parliament are believed to be in the hallow chambers to add to the number.

For instance, It was reported at the end of 7th Assembly, out of 360 member House of Representatives, a staggering 191 members didn’t sponsor or initiate any bill in the house within the period.

Recall also in May, 2015, in what appeared to be a mockery of the democracy, the 7th assembly passed a total of 108 bills into law under 10 minutes a day, to the end of 7th Assembly.

The drama of budget padding has hardly put to rest, but the scheming for choice committee in both chambers was elevated to puerility. Today, the race to achieve electoral victory is no longer for national service but purely for pecuniary motives.

As a result, even those who have nothing to offer are still striving to be a part of the National Assembly, where the national cake is shared. Politics to them is considered as a profession.

The upper house is even referred now as a retirement abode for former governors, retired bureaucrats, business and service men. Very few of them contribute worthily to the national discourse.

Most Nigerians think that the parliament needs reengineering through a constitutional means.

Reduction in lawmakers’ salary and allowances and the scrapping of the Senate had been canvassed.

Another possible option is the adoption of part-time legislature, with the current bicameral legislature or outright unicameral legislature.

The benefit inherent in the part-time legislature, is that the legislators reconvene only to deliberate on issues that are of national importance and that require urgent considerations.

Ultimately, it reduces the cost incurred in maintaining a regular legislative house. While full-time legislature requires the most time of its members, the part-time legislature requires them to have other sources of income.

The legislators have argued that Nigeria’s democracy is still nascent and requires the functioning of all other tiers of government, to checkmate the power of the executive, particularly that of the president, which is considered to be enormous.

However, to achieve any reduction in the legislature, there has to be a need to amend the constitution. But, that is where the problem is, as most lawmakers can not easily legislate away their seats and political relevance.

It is unthinkable for the beneficiaries of the flawed system to deliberately initiate such legislation. It is even worse if it comes as an executive bill, as such will engender a frosty relationship between the executive and legislative arms.

The current members of the National Assembly think that the executive arm is equally bloated, parading as much as 43 ministers and numerous other Advisers and Assistants, even when the constitution permits only 36 ministers.

Section 48 of the constitution provides for three Senators from each of the 36 states of the federation and one from the FCT, while section 49 provides for 360 members of the House of the Representatives, elected from the constituencies in each state of the federation. Until an amendment of the constitution is effected, it would not be easy to alter the present arrangement.

It is believed that the argument for shrinking the parliament, is only a populist agenda of executive as most constituency will never allow themselves to be affected. In fact, a few other communities in Nigeria are even desirous of achieving separate constituencies away from the current lump.

Supporters of the status quo may argue that Nigeria, being one of the most diverse countries in the world in terms of ethnic configuration, there is the need to ensure minorities’ inclusiveness and to strengthen participatory and representational democracy among all ethnic divides.

It is therefore on this note that the government should begin to workout the modalities, to shrink the retinue of personnels whose emolument are extremely high. There is need to divest such huge capital resources, which are in the hands of few, for the common purpose of imparting on citizens’ wellbeing.