As the 51st conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Africa region comes to a close in Abuja, the clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos, has called on parliamentarians and delegates across Africa, to patronise local products of the Nigerian people.

The CPA conference which lasted for one week in Abuja was used as an avenue to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the economies of member states, as well as the inclusion of women and youths in active politics, amongst other things.

Aside from the social interactions and brainstorming on possible ways to reinvigorate the economy of participating nations in a post-COVID-19 era; the conference was also used to showcase the many cultural deposits of Nigeria, with the view to provoking investments.

Amos, during the closing session of the 51st conference yesterday, praised Nigeria as not only a giant of Africa, but also rich in culture and local delicacies, which he said other countries would always like to patronise.

He said, despite the diversities in religion and tribe, the cultural heritage of Nigeria was also part of her God-given strength and blessings.

“As you know, Nigeria is a very big country; in fact, it is not for nothing that we are tagged the ‘giant of Africa.’ In spite of glaring challenges that confront us as a country, our unity is not compromised or negotiable.

“Our various diverse cultures are indeed great blessings that the Almighty has endowed us with. I will say clearly here that Nigerians are very proud of their cultural attributes,” the CNA said.

Speaking on the role of Nigeria in the Society for Clerks-At-The-Table (SoCATT), Amos appreciated the Africa region of CPA for always entrusting the country with many responsibilities.

He said, “I am proud to note that Nigeria was involved in the establishment of SoCATT in Accra, Ghana. During the maiden meeting, we were honoured with the position of vice-chairmanship of the society. Subsequently, Nigeria became regional representative for West Africa up to and until this meeting. We appreciate your recognition and do not take it for granted.”

