The National Democratic Front (NDF) says Nigerians will hold the National Assembly liable should the president be illegally impeached, thereby truncating the nation’s democracy.

The NDF said any attempt to overturn the mandate of Nigerians will be met with stern resistance.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir on Tuesday.

Recall that President Buhari had last week met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other principal officers of the House and agreed to address the lawmakers on the country’s security challenges on Thursday.

But a member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus, called for the impeachment of the president.

Despite distancing itself from the lawmaker, the NDF warned the House leadership to call the PDP to order against inciting a section of the population to revolt and cause a breakdown of law and order.

Dr Abdulkadir noted that the country is already reeling from security breaches that have PDP discontent written all over it and now coming up with the impeachment bid will only further inflame the situation.

According to the group, the “power-thirsty” PDP has continued to work with other opposition elements and commercial activists to force a change in the country’s leadership.

The NDF, therefore, urged that the NASS to curtail the activities of its PDP caucus as “Nigerians will hold the legislature responsible should anything happen to threaten our democracy”.