The director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohd Lukman, has commended the National Assembly for responding to the yearnings of Nigerians with the passage of the Alectoral (Amendment) Bill 2021, allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically from polling units.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the APC stalwart also applauded Nigerians and members of civil society organisations (CSOs) for embarking on a robust debate on the issue without which the outcome on the legislation would have been different.

He acknowledged that the Bill when assented to, will significantly reduce manipulation of results by desperate politicians, and enhance the credibility of the electoral process.