The National Assembly has assured the Coalition Against Paraquat (CAP) that it will collaborate with the group in ensuring legislations that will ban the use of harmful herbicide, paraquat, from the Nigerian market.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, gave the assurance in a message sent to a dinner organised by CAP with the theme: “Let’s Unite to Save the Nigerian Farmer and Environment from Paraquat Toxicity” held in Abuja.

“As members of the legislature, we are committed to supporting members of the coalition by working together to ensure that appropriate legislations are put in place to ensure that paraquat and other herbicides that hurt both the health of our farmers and the environment are removed from our markets,” he said.

Adamu described the theme of th event as not only sigificant, but also timely.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof. Yahaya Kuta of CAP described paraquat as a necessary evil.

He said that though the chemical was important, its downside and negative effects impact on the environment and humans negatively.

Also spesking, Prof. Simon lrtwange from the Coalition, said they could not overlook the nagative impact of the chemical even as he assured that they will keep the advocacy on until it is outlawed in the country.

Other groups like CropLife Nigeria, sent goodwill messages to the event, informing the gathering that it has since initiated and proposed to NAFDAC, to ban Paraquat and initiate a gradual withdrawal of the product through a 4-5 year moratorium with the objectives to lessen the schools of the withdrawal and as well give space to develop alternatives.

The dinner was attended by the chairman, AFAN BoT and former governor of Adamawa State, Admiral Murtala Nyako; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Sani Nasir Gwarzo; a representative of Etsu Nupe; President of Weed Science Society of Nigeria, Prof. M.G. Kolo; among other stakeholders.