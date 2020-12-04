The National Assembly (NASS) has assured the coalition Against Paraquat (CAP) that Federal lawmakers will collaborate with them in ensuring legislations that will ban the use of harmful chemical paraquat from the Nigerian market.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu gave the assurance at a dinner organised by (CAP) with the theme: “Let’s Unite to Save the Nigerian Farmer and Environment from Paraquat toxicity” held in Abuja.

“As members of the legislature, we are committed to supporting members of the coalition by working together to ensure that appropriate legislations are put in place to ensure that paraquat and other herbicides that hurt both the health of our farmers and the environment are removed from our markets,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamu described the theme: as not only sigificant, but also timely.

In an interview with newsmen, the chairman/African patron of International Institute of Certified Frencis Investigation Professional (IICFIP), USA Inc, Dr Malami Shehu Ma’aji praised CAP for the awareness being created on the dangers of paraquat.

Advertisements

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Yahaya M Kuta described paraquat as a necessary evil.

He said that though the chemical is important, its downside and negative effects impact on the environment and humans negatively.

Advertisements





For Simon lrtwange from the Coalition Against Paraquat, he said they could not overlook the nagative impact of the chemical. He assured that they will keep doing advocacy until it is outlawed in the country.