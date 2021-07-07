The two chambers of the National Assembly have set up harmonisation committee on the just passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday raised a committee that will interface with the House of Representatives members to produce a clean copy of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

While the Senate has provided for three per cent of the actual annual operating expenditure of the preceding financial year in the upstream petroleum operations for the host communities, the House of Representatives is proposing five per cent.

Any company that invests in a particular community must setup a Host Community Development Trust Fund within 12 months were the percentage would be deposited.

But in order to harmonise their positions for a clean copy that will be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent, Lawan, on Tuesday, announced a 7-man conference committee for the harmonisation of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The members of the conference committee include: Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi – Chairman; Senators Mohammed Sabo – North West; Albert Bassey Akpan – South South; Danjuma Goje – North East; Opeyemi Bamidele – South West; Stella Oduah – South East; Gabriel Suswam – North Central.

The House of Representatives which yesterday passed the PIB also set up a seven-man conference committee to harmonise the areas of disagreement in the bill with that of the Senate.

The speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, while announcing the committee, said the members would help address the grey areas of the bill.

The chairman of the ad-hoc committee on PIB and chief whip of the House, Hon Tahir Monguno is the chairman of the committee.