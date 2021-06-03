The ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has provisions aimed at granting more powers to the Senate president and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively report.

The legislation, it was gathered, is to strengthen the independence of the legislative arm of government.

The House of Representatives special committee on constitution review has listed about 30 items in the constitution for proposed amendment and public hearing on the amendment bills, which has commenced in the six geopolitical zones.

The move to strengthen the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly and legislative councils at the local government areas and area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is essentially to enable the lawmakers to assert some level of authority over the executive arm of government.

Currently, there are no sanctions in the constitution against the executive for disregarding resolutions of the parliament.

In the ongoing review of the Constitution, there is an amendment seeking to grant powers to the two chambers of the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly to summon the president or governors, as the case may be, to answer questions on issues of national security and any matter whatsoever over which the National Assembly or state assemblies have the power to make laws.

In a specific move to strengthen the legislative arm of government, a proposed amendment is seeking to alter section 308 of the constitution with a view to extending immunity to presiding officers of the National Assembly and other legislative arms of government, while an alteration to the 3rd schedule will include officers of the National Assembly in the Security Council.

In the same vein, an alteration to section 89 is to prescribe offenses for contempt of the National Assembly and other legislative houses.

By this amendment, there will be sanctions for anyone who refuses to honour the invitation by the parliament or disobey resolutions of any legislative house.

Similarly, another bill is seeking to amend section 4(8) of the constitution to strengthen the principle of separation of powers and guarantee the independence of different arms of government, as sponsored by the speaker, Femi Gbajabimila, and six others.

The lawmakers are also seeking to amend sections 150, 195, and 212 of the constitution to the effect that the office of the Attorney-general of the Federation (AGF) is separated from the office of the minister of Justice.

Another bill seeks to amend paragraph 22, Part 1 of the Third Schedule to firmly establish the independence of the National Judicial Council (NJC) by allowing the council to appoint its own secretary rather than being recommended for appointment from outside the NJC by a lower body, the FJSC.

Another bill is also seeking to alter section 81 subsection 1 and section 82 with a view to ensuring that appropriation starts on January 1 of every year.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has called for the establishment of state police to contain the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Governor Umahi made the call while declaring open the 2nd day of the zonal public hearing of the House of Representatives special committee on the review of the 1999 constitution in Enugu.

The governor who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, insisted that the federal police currently can no longer secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

“States should be allowed to evolve a peculiar policing system that will guarantee the security of lives and property of their citizens,” he said.

He lamented that the present security situation in South East has discouraged indigenes from investing in the zone, just as he told the people of the zone not to allow their business environment to be further eroded by worsening state of anarchy.

Governor Umahi also called for devolution of powers to give more powers to states and local government councils so as to give federal government more opportunities to play supervisory roles.

While canvassing for equity and fairness, the governor insisted that Ndigbo should be given a level playing field to enable them excel.

“We want to be given a sense of belonging and to be shown in practice that no part of Nigeria is more Nigerian than Ndigbo, who have their greatest investments outside their homestead,” Umahi stated.

The chairman of the committee, Toby Okechukwu, explained that the exercise was organised to collect views and ensure they are reflected in the process of the constitutional amendment.