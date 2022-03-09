Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have called on members of the National Assembly to have a rethink and ensure the passage of the Mayoral Status and Ministerial Bill, which was rejected by the Senate last week.

The natives who made this known at a strategic meeting of Abuja Original Inhabitants Communities organised by Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) and supported by CHRICED in Abuja yesterday appealed for an end to their marginalisation.

The president of AOIYEO, Commandant Isaac David, told journalists that original inhabitants have been praying for leaders who have passion for original inhabitants and political will to address the pressing issues bothering on their existence as natives of Abuja.

“There is still a chance for the legislators to repent and ensure that the mayoral status bill is passed because they are the people who can address the marginalisation of Abuja original inhabitants, so they should do the right thing,” he said.

The chief advocate of Abuja Grassroots Advocacy Projects (AGAP) Comrade Yunusa Yusuf, explained that part of the problems of FCT natives has always been the fact that they have not been able to get the grassroots to understand their plights because the more their voices are loud, the more attention they will get.

“On the bill that was rejected by the Senate, the National Assembly should expect more citizen action from us. In as much as we have been civil in our plight, that does mean we are stupid. We know that we already have a court judgement mandating the president to give us a ministerial appointment at the federal executive council.

“ It is shameful that the National Assembly could not vote in favour of the mayoral status. It does not take any constitutional amendment to give us a ministerial slot, it only takes the political will of any good leader to do that,” he said.

