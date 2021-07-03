The National Assembly is set to amend the Pension Act to provide for terminal benefits of Clerks of the State Houses of Assembly.

The Pension Act currently does not make provision for ‘terminal benefits’ for Clerks of Nigerian Legislatures.

But speaking at the forum of Clerks of Nigeria Legislatures (FOCON) meeting held in Abuja yesterday, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Arch Amos Olatunde Ojo, said the role of clerks in Nigeria’s nascent democratic dispensation cannot be overemphasised, adding that they need a fair deal.

“The Pension Act, does not make provision for ‘terminal benefits’ for Clerks of Nigerian Legislatures, as it is being enjoyed by permanent secretaries and heads of service in the executive arm of government. Who says that there is no absolute need for us to make a case of urgent amendment, of the Pension Act, to accommodate FOCON members? Ojo said, adding that a request for amendment of the pension act would soon be made.

“As Clerks, we must continuously see ourselves as critical engines that must constantly oil the huge machine of legislative business in Nigeria.

On her part, Clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly, who is also chairperson of the forum, Lyna Aliya Ocholor said the clerks would be happy if the national assembly amends the Pension Act.