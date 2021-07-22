The National Assembly (NASS) has set up a task force to engage state governments and come up with innovative ways that would assist them embrace the new pension scheme, also known as contributory pension scheme (CPS).

This was part of the resolutions reached at the just-concluded 3rd annual pension fund operators association of Nigeria (PenOp) and National Assembly in Lagos.

Stakeholders, including members of PenOp and NASS–Joint Committee for Establishment and Public Service of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Pension, also resolved that huge public enlightenment is required to drive compliance among state governments to expose them to the benefits of embracing the CPS and also educate them on how to leverage pension assets to facilitate infrastructural developments.

According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom), as at first quarter 2021, 25 states of the federation had enacted pension laws on the CPS while seven states were at the bill stage.

ADVERTISEMENT