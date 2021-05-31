The Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC), Akure, has called on the National Assembly to make provisions in the constitution that will increase women’s participation in politics.

The group, which is also a convener of Stop Violence Against Women in Politics VAPP, lamented that, “Female political representation in the 2019 elections was negligible relative to approximately half of the population they constitute.”

Programme officer of JDPC, Mr Austin Ogunleye at a press conference in Akure, said that “In light of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria by the National Assembly, it has become important to call the attention of the lawmakers to make provisions in the Constitution that will increase women participation in politics.”

According to Ogunleye, “Of the 2,970 female candidates (11.36 per cent), only 70 got elected, a meager 4.71 per cent of elected officials.

This figure represents a decline from the 2015-19 period, where women formed 5.65 per cent of elected officials.”

The programme officer emphasised that, “We adopt the positions as follows to the constitution review, to ensure the gender-neutral and sensitive language in our Constitution. Masculine languages are gender-biased and undermine women and girls’ political participation, which further hinders inclusive governance in Nigeria.”

His words, “Ensure equitable women representation in government, through at least 35 per cent women representation in appointive offices at the Federal and State levels.

“This will begin with an amendment of section 14 subsection (3) that prohibits predominance of persons from a few states, ethnic or sectional groups in the composition of the government and its agencies to also introduce a prohibition of the predominance of any sex in the composition of the government and its agencies.’’