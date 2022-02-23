The Senate will next week Tuesday vote on the report of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review on amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

Similarly, the House of Representatives said it would on Wednesday and Thursday vote on the constitution amendment report for onward transmission to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, gave the hint at the start of plenary, following an announcement made to invite members of the committee to a meeting scheduled to hold by 2pm on Tuesday.

Omo-Agege, who presided over the session, disclosed that the report of the Constitution Review Committee would be laid tomorrow during plenary, and copies distributed to lawmakers tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

He, therefore, appealed to Senators to study the report ahead of its consideration and ensure they are present during plenary next Tuesday to avail themselves of the opportunity to vote on it.

According to the lawmaker who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, for some provisions of the report to be considered and voted on, the mandatory two-thirds and four-fifth requirements of the membership of the entire Senate must be meet by the chamber.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila who announced this at resumed plenary yesterday said,

all members are to participate in the legislative exercise, stressing that no member of the House is allowed to embark on any oversight function or committee assignment on the two days slated for the constitutional amendment procedure.

He said that every member of the House is expected to be on the floor to cast their votes, and that there will be no committee meetings.

“Honourable members we will be voting on the first set of constitutional amendments on Wednesday, 3rd, and Thursday, 4th of March, 2022. Every member is expected to be on the floor to cast their votes. There will be no committee meetings and no oversight,” he said.

The speaker had last Wednesday at plenary disclosed that members will vote electronically during the consideration of the report on constitution amendment and urged them to liaise with the clerk to ensure their computers are fixed.

“The constitution amendment voting is coming up in a week or two, and we will need the required numbers. It is the only way we can vote on constitutional amendment,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the deputy speaker of the House and chairman of Constitution Review Ad-hoc Committee, Ahmed Wase had in a meeting with the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria on February 11 said the thematic areas for the amendment include; local government administration and autonomy, the legislature, judicial reform, state creation and state police.

He said that other areas would be the devolution of powers, women and vulnerable groups, strengthening of institutions, good governance, political parties, and electoral matters, traditional institution, federal capital territory administration, fundamental human rights, and national security.