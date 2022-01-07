A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Abia State, Mr Mkpa Uka, has said the National Assembly (NASS) was at liberty to use the big stick against President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act Bill into Law.

“NASS can choose to threaten the president with impeachment to get him to sign the bill or exercise its veto power to override the president and proclaim the bill as law,” he said.

Uka stated this while speaking to newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital yesterday, saying the amended Electoral Act would strengthen and confer credibility to the country’s electoral process.

He also said the amended Electoral Act, when signed into law, would help to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral system and eliminate voter apathy during elections.

The US-based politician further contended that a credible electoral process would help to deal with the imposition of candidates and god-father syndrome in the country.

Uka, who took strong exception to the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe’s expression of interest to contest the governorship seat in 2023, describing it as unexpected.

“I didn’t expect Abaribe to say that. It is indeed a huge joke. If he has declared to run for the president of Nigeria, we will all roll up our sleeves to support him because he is eminently qualified for the office,” he noted.

According to him “It sounds illogical that a man that is agitating for a power shift from the North to South at the national level would come home to demand a different thing.”

He expressed worry that despite its huge potential in many areas, the state was lagging behind its South East neighbours in terms of physical infrastructure and human capital development.

Dwelling further on the state of the state, the politician added that “Abia State is work in progress, so we all must contribute our own quota and efforts to build the state,” he said.