Senator Umaru Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South) has said the National Assembly is working seriously to amend the 1999 constitution so as to meet the yearnings of Nigerians who are demanding a change of constitution.

Al-Makura stated this in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State while speaking with journalists.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the Constitutional Review Committee of the Senate, said the National Assembly is conscious of the agitation for a constitution prepared by the common people of the country that meets their yearnings, hence the priority given to the review of the constitution.

“Like you will agree with me, Nigeria has never had its own constitution prepared by the people, for the people and of the people.

“The 1999 constitution is not a constitution that any Nigerian will be very proud of because it is not a constitution that has been exhaustively driven by a cross section of the people.

“It is not a constitution that has got the input of every part of this country. That is why we are having problems over constitution review or total change of the constitution. That is why we are having problems on restructuring.

“But what I can say is that Nigerians should be happy that the National Assembly is working seriously to getting the constitution amended and in line with the aspirations and expectations of the people,” he said.