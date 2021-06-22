The National Assembly complex on was flooded with water after about an hour of heavy downpour on Thursday morning in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The water came from the leaked roof of the parliament building as cleaners were seen battling to control the spread of the water to the Senate chamber and some offices in the White House wing of the sprawling National Assembly complex.

The incident happened when the members of the National Assembly began their sessions in both chambers.

Also, some Senators were seen watching the cleaners trying the control the water to their amazement.

The management of the National Assembly was speak on the incident.

LEADERSHIP reports that in 2019, about N30billion was budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly complex but outcry by Nigerians truncated the project.

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, had said that the project was in the budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The National Assembly complex as one of the national monuments, is maintained by the FCTA.