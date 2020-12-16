By ENYO ATI,

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, NASSLAF has reaffirmed their confidence in the commitment of the clerk to the national assembly, Olatunde Ojo Amos, in ensuring adequate welfare for them.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the clerk and made available to the media and signed by NASSLAF Chairman Salisu Zuru and Secretary Bola Adeyemo, in which they distanced themselves from an anonymous group claiming otherwise.

According to NASSLAF: “Contrary to insinuations, the clerk to the national assembly, Olatunde Ojo Amos, since appointment about four months ago, has “displayed genuine commitments” to welfare and other issues of concern to the legislative aides of lawmakers.”

NASSLAF noted that Amos “ordered the immediate payment of our First 28-Days Allowance that was supposed to have been paid a year before your appointment. Again, you made firm promises that Legislative Aides’ salaries should be paid between 27th and 29th of every month and also that the salary arrears would be paid on or before 21st of this month, December 2020. While you have since delivered, to the pleasure and fulfilment of Aides, on the prompt payments of salaries, the date for payment of arrears is still ahead, though very close”.

A group simply known as “Salary Arrears Affected Legislative Aides” with no contact details and names of the signatories had in a letter to the clerk titled “Continued Refusal To Pay Ninth National Assembly Aides Salary Arrears” dated December 13th 2020 threatened to protest non-payment of their salary arrears.

But NASSLAF through its Chairman, Salisu Zuru and Secretary, Bola Adeyemo, dismissed the group as faceless and non-existing. In the disclaimer, NASSLAF advised that “the letter should be disregarded in its entirety as the identities of the authors cannot be established”. According to them. “if indeed they are legitimate and well-meaning Aides, they should have authenticated the paper with their names and office addresses or even photocopies of their valid identity cards”.

Continuing, “however and for record purposes, we acknowledge that there are some Legislative Aides who are yet to receive their salary arrears, and also that even though the arrears got accumulated before your appointment, you have displayed genuine commitments to address the issue as well as taken commendable steps so far, in ensuring that other legitimate concerns of the Legislative Aides are attended to. Since our inauguration as representatives of our colleagues, we have been having consultative engagements with you on these and accordingly, we have been informing them.

“Therefore the unsigned document does not and can never in any manner represent the imaginations, opinions and mind-sets of Legislative Aides who are appointed to complement their principals in discharge of their legislative mandates. Every Aide operating both in the National Assembly and the various constituencies is easily identifiable and can freely express themselves legitimately and courteously. So in all ramifications, it is our suspicion that this is rather yet another deliberate action taken, and being propagated by rumours just to sever the harmonious working relationship between NASSLAF and the leadership as well as Management of the National Assembly. “We need to maintain the relative peace, harmony and sanity which have tremendously-improved on the overall work environment,” the statement added.