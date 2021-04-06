BY ANDREW OJIEZEL, Lagos

The leadership of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) has called on media practitioners in the country to work towards enlightening the general public on how to reposition themselves after coronavirus pandemic.

The general secretary of the union, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, made the call in the just-concluded capacity building programme organised by NASU for Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN).

Adeyemi, who was represented by the former president of NASU, Comrade Ivor Takor, comnended LAWAN for seeking knowledge on how best to reestablish people that lost jobs and establishments to coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Empowering media practitioners for future challenges: Reflections on COVID-19,’ Adeyemi reminded journalists of the need to imbibe the culture of professionalism whereby they would be able to bailout people affected by the Covid-19 through positive reports.

“To survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, conventional media must be able to maintain credibility and trust in the information presented and also integrate newspaper contents into electronic tablets in order to compete favourably with modern media now operating through internet,” he pointed out.

Likewise, the president, Success Edge for Entrepreneurship Development (SEED), Godwin Oyefeso, urged journalists to save and plan for their future after retirement.

According to Oyefeso, eating all the seeds without savings would be likened to farmer that ate all his seeds without reserve for planting.

Explaining the opportunities in the non-oil sector, where participants at the workshop could venture in after retirement, Oyefeso warned them against living flamboyant life at the detriment of diversifying into other ventures with the little income they are making presently.

Similarly, director, International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, who spoke on the topic, ‘The Better Journalist You Can be in the Age of COVID-19 and Beyond,’ said, since digital technology had become part of the new normal, journalists must use it judiciously to write better stories.

Arogundade called on journalists to think out of the box and of opportunities within the profession, where they could use their talents to generate more income.