Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution (NASU) branch of the National Examination Council (NECO) has called for the stoppage of the 25 percent deduction from the council’s fees charged for examinations.

The union’s chairman Comrade Mohammed Sham-Una Aliyu said the situation was slowing down the operations of NECO as demonstrated by late release of 2021 May/June senior school certificate examination.

Aliyu told journalists in Minna yesterday to mark the 10th anniversary of the union in the council, that the remittance of 25 percent of the fee collected has caused the council not to be able to pay her supervisors and ad-hoc staff after last year ‘s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for internal candidates to the extent that the release of the result was delayed.

He said, “I would like to add our voices in the union to that of the registrar and chief executive of NECO Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi and indeed all examination bodies in the country to appeal to the President and Commander-In -Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the stoppage of the 25% currently being deducted from all examination bodies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NASU chairman posited that examination bodies are not revenue generating agencies but provide some forms of social services to the public which should not be allowed to suffer all because they want them to contribute to the revenue generation.

He lauded the efforts of the chairman and members of board and the registrar of the council for their efforts in repositioning the council for maximum performance saying “We wish to acknowledge and appreciate the governing board in particular and management of the council for the approval of the staff welfare document and insurance for the staff of the council.

This approval has in no small measure boosted morale and will in no small way boost the productivity of the entire staff of the council.”

Aliyu however reminded the council on different levels of unpaid allowances to the staff of the council which he said the present management inherited saying that the outstanding allowances included promotion arrears dating back to the year 2017, various unpaid transfer allowances owed staff and unpaid salaries resulting from the transition to the IPPIS platform in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT