By EMAMEH GABRIEL,

Former Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Barr. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, has donated school uniforms to 600 children across primary schools in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State through the Natasha Akpoti Foundation.

Akpoti who was represented by her Personal Assistant, Hamza Lamisi during the uniform distribution ceremony, stated that the gesture was inspired by the sad situation of the pupils she had seen during some of her outreach programs in one the cluster schools.

“Aside caring for and being passionate about these children for the past five years, today’s gesture was inspired by what my boss had witnessed during some of our outreach programs where you see some of these kids in mufti and others with tattered uniform.

“She made it a priority to change that narrative and today, in celebration of 2021 International Women’s Day, she donated school uniform to the children. They are happy and excited for their new look. Worthy to note the project was achieved with a team of 12 Tailors who were on ground to measure and sew for the children right on the spot.” Hamza said.

A head teacher of one of the schools, Mr. Baiye Ohino noted that the donor has brought relief to parents of the children as well as to the teachers.

He pointed out the challenges they have been facing with children going to school on mufti or raggy uniform. “It is very discouraging for us the teachers when we see these children on mufti. Until the intervention of Barr. Natasha, only a few parents can afford the stipend they pay as tuition fees.

“Then how do we disturb them for school uniform? Even when we tried to use force, some parents just withdrew their children. We had to go beg again so they can return them to classes. We are really thankful for everything she has been doing and we pray that we have more of her type in our society.”

Some of the Parents who were present at the ceremony expressed their overwhelming joy for the kind gesture Natasha Akpoti has extended to their children once again. They pray that the children grow up to become great men and women to whom Natasha will be a role model.