The National Taskforce on the Prohibition of illegal Importation) Smuggling of Arms Ammunition and light Weapons (NATFORCE) has tasked Nigerians to use the occasion of new year to renew their hope for a mor secured and united country.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr Baba Mohammed made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

According to he (Dr. Baba) year 2021 posed some challenges globally, Nigeria inclusive owing to insecurity and other forms of crimes and criminality.

Director General noted that The new Year is however here and therefore, there’s need for more commitment towards a better Nigeria by all concerned.

In his words:“Nigeria will surely overcome its present security challenges especially as the national assembly works on the NATFORCE bill which has passed second reading and the continued commitment of the present administration towards fighting insecurity.”

He also further emphasizes that Nigerians should take nation building as a collective responsibility to make things work for the collective good of all.

