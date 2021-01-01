As the eventful year 2020 ended yesterday, HENRY TYOHEMBA takes a look at some of the major incidents and activities that shaped the year that the world will not be in a hurry to forget.

Years have come and gone but not many of them had all that was experienced by humanity worldwide. From the global COVID-19 pandemic to economic meltdown, soaring unemployment, political turmoil, kidnapping and unprecedented mass protests, 2020 dwarfed scientific and technological breakthroughs and forced mankind to the drawing board again.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

In Nigeria, 2020 has caused more pains and anguish to the people following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March which is still in the air and claiming more lives and other resources.

With the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020 and a pandemic in March 2020.

The pandemic has gone on to shock the world, overwhelming the health systems of both low and high income countries.

Here at home, the federal government announced the first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, 27th February 2020, when an Italian who flew into the country tested positive for the virus. This led to the activation of the national emergency coronavirus operation centre.

The government established a Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the control of the virus and national efforts in the response to the pandemic was coordinated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Since the first case was confirmed in February, infection rates have increased, spreading to almost all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This forced the federal and state governments to introduce diverse measures to control the spread of the virus.

The country’s COVID-19 response plan is anchored on 10 pillars which include the establishment of isolation centres across the federation, scaling up surveillance, testing, contact tracing, case management of critically sick COVID-19 patients, airport closure for international and local flights, land border closure, closure of places of worship, sporting and entertainment centres and the suspension of other crowd pulling events such as burial and wedding ceremonies. Other pillars of the plan include risk communication and coordination and resource mobilisation.

After the initial measures to prevent and control the virus, President Muhammadu Buhari on March 29, 2020 made his first nationwide broadcast. He announced a 14-day lockdown in the first instance for Lagos state, neighboring Ogun state and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the President, the lockdown was imposed to enforce social distancing. The second presidential broadcast took place on Monday, 13th April, 2020. In it, President Buhari extended the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states and Abuja, for another 14 days.

Kano state which was experiencing unexplained increase in death rate was included in the 14 days’ lockdown.

Just when the country was counting the gains of its efforts, a second wave of the virus struck, causing fresh panic across the nation.

#EndSARS Nationwide Protest

In a year that was already characterised by chaos, a decentralised social movement and a series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria called #EndSARS protest occurred.

The slogan called for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit of the Nigeria Police with a long record of abuses. The protests which took its name from the slogan started in 2017 as a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #EndSARS to demand the disbanding of the unit by the government.

After experiencing a revitalisation in October 2020 following more revelations of the abuses of the unit, mass demonstrations occurred throughout the major cities of Nigeria, accompanied by vociferous outrage on social media platforms. About 28 million tweets bearing the hashtag were accumulated on Twitter alone.

Solidarity protests and demonstrations by Nigerians in the diaspora and sympathisers occurred in many major cities of the world. The protest was notable for its patronage by a demographic that is made of entirely young Nigerians. The movement expanded to include demands for good and accountable governance.

Within a few days of renewed protests, on 11th October, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force sacked the unit and replaced it with SWAT

The move was widely received as a triumph of the demonstrations. However, it was noted in many quarters that similar announcements had been made in recent years to pacify the public without the unit actually being disbanded, and that the government had merely planned to reassign and review SARS officers to medical centres rather than disband the unit entirely.

The protest escalated with mass looting and destruction of life and property.

#BlackLivesMatter Protest In US, Others

An estimated 15 million to 26 million people participated in the 2020 #BlackLivesMatter protests in the United States, making it one of the largest movements in the country’s history. The movement comprised many views and a broad array of demands but they centered on criminal justice reform.

Over 450 major protests were held in cities and towns across the US and three continents. The breaking point was due primarily to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, eventually charged with second degree murder after a video circulated showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for his life, repeating, “I can’t breathe.” Following protesters’ demands for additional prosecutions, three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Black Lives Matter organized rallies in the United States and worldwide from May 30 onwards, with protesters enacting Floyd’s final moments, many lying down in streets and on bridges, yelling “I can’t breathe,” while others marched by the thousands, some carrying signs that read, “Tell your brother in blue, don’t shoot” – “Who do you call when the murderer wears a badge?” and “Justice for George Floyd.”

Death Of Prominent Nigerians

Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to the Nigerian president and one of the most powerful men in the country, died on April 17 in a cardiology hospital in Lagos. He was 67 and his demise was associated with COVID-19 complications.

Sam Nda-Isaiah

Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah, popularly known as Sam Nda-Isaiah was a Nigerian political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur, journalist and founder and chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group Ltd. He died on Friday, 11th December, 2020 after a brief illness. His death sent shockwaves across the country with thousands of Nigerians paying tributes and visiting his family and the corporate office of LEADERSHIP Newspapers to console with them.

Ismaila Isa Funtua

Ismaila Isa Funtua (17th January 1942 – 20th July 2020) was a Nigerian statesman who served as a minister in the Second Republic. After his stint in the public service, Isa Funtua went into business where he made clients, business associates and friends who extended his interests beyond the normal scope of a businessman. Ismaila Isa Funtua died on 20th July 2020 from suspected cardiac arrest.

Shehu Idris

Shehu Idris (20th February 1936 – 20th September 2020) was a Nigerian teacher who served as the 18th emir of Zazzau, a traditional state headquartered in Zaria. He also served as chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council and Kaduna State Council of Chiefs.

A member of the Fula people, he ascended the throne on 8th February, 1975 following the demise of Alhaji Muhammadu Aminu, his predecessor. Idris was the longest reigning monarch in the history of the Zazzau Emirate, having reigned for 45 years from 1975 to 2020. He was succeeded by Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th emir of Zazzau.

Sen Ignatius Datong

Ignatius Datong Longjan (May 19, 1944 – February 10, 2020) was a Nigerian diplomat and politician who also served as a senator representing the Plateau Southern District in the 9th National Assembly. He also previously served as the deputy governor of Plateau State.

Sen Abiola Ajimobi

Senator Isiaka Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi (16th December 1949 – 25th June 2020) was a Nigerian politician from Oyo State. He was formerly the managing director/chief executive officer of the National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company, a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum, Nigeria.

He left the oil sector in 2002 after 26 years of meritorious service and was elected in 2003 as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Oyo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

After one term in the Senate, he contested in 2007 for the governorship seat of Oyo State under the banner of the All Nigeria People’s Party, a bid which he lost. He contested again in the April 2011 gubernatorial elections under the Action Congress of Nigeria which metamorphosed into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was elected governor of Oyo State in a closely contested race. In 2019, he was succeeded by Oluwaseyi Makinde. He contested for Senator for his senatorial district but lost. In June 2020, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 and was announced dead on the 25th of June.

Clark

Prof John Pepper Clark (6th April 1935 – 13th October 2020) was a Nigerian poet and playwright, who also published as J. P. Clark and John Pepper Clark.

Majekodunmi Fasheke

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek (March 1963 – 1st June 2020) was a Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist. He was best known in his home country for the 1988 album “Prisoner of Conscience”, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain”. Also known as “The Rainmaker”, he worked with various artistes worldwide including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé.

Tolulope Arotile

Tolulope Oluwatoyin Sarah Arotile (13th December 1995 – 14th July 2020) was the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). She died under curious circumstances in Kaduna.

Economic Recession

Economies all around the world are still facing tense situations due the havoc caused by COVID-19. In Nigeria, the economy has slipped into its second recession in five years as the gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics had announced the nation’s GDP recorded a negative growth of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. The country had earlier recorded a 6.10 per cent contraction in the second quarter.

The Nigerian economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a significant decline in oil revenue as global economic activities stalled for months.

Sanusi Dethroned

In March, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was removed from his throne by Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was deposed for showing “insubordination’’ to the state government.

Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor’s relationship with Ganduje went sour in 2017.

Sanusi who was seen as a reformist and was critical of some government policies – a stance that put him at loggerheads with ruling politicians.

He was succeeded by Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of the late Ado Bayero, Sanusi’s predecessor who ruled Kano for more than half a century until his death in 2014.

Trump Defeated In US Presidential Poll

The 2020 United States presidential election was the 59th quadrennial presidential election held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden and senator from California Kamala Harris defeated the Republican standard bearer President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

It was an election which attracted world’s attention and saw Trump became the first US president since George HW Bush in 1992 and the 11th incumbent in the country’s history to lose bid for a second term, and Biden won the largest share of the popular vote against an incumbent since 1932.

The election also saw the highest voter turnout since 1900, with each of the two main tickets receiving more than 74 million votes, surpassing Barack Obama’s record of 69.5 million votes from 2008. Biden received more than 81 million votes, the most votes ever cast for a candidate in a US presidential election.

Trump secured the Republican nomination without serious opposition while Biden got the Democratic ticket over his closest rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, in a competitive primary that featured the largest field of candidates for any political party in the modern American politics.

ASUU 9-month Strike

A few days after the federal government declared a nationwide lockdown, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike after the expiration of its two-week warning strike despite the closure of all tertiary schools by the the government.

ASUU’s strike which lasted nine months before it was suspended recently remains one of the longest industrial actionsbin the country. The union began the strike on March 23rd, 2020 to reject compulsory enrolment on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

The strike was also to compel the federal government to implement the MoA of 7th February, 2019, address issues of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and also kick against enrolment on IPPIS, following its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on 23rd March, 2020 and to protest the non-payment of the salaries of their members who failed to enrol into the IPPIS.

Repatriation Of Almajirai To Home States

As the country was battling with the growing cases of COVID-19, state governors in the North began the repatriation of children of the Almajiri educational system to their home states as part of efforts to curb insecurity in the region.

Although the controversial system has enjoyed a popularity spanning decades, the pandemic has caused a major interruption in its operations.

Kidnap Of 344 Katsina Schoolboys

On the evening of 11th December, 2020, the country witnessed another abduction 344 students from a boys’ secondary boarding school in Kankara, Katsina State Bandits on motorcycles attacked Government Science Secondary School and kidnapped the students.

The Kankara schoolboys have since been rescued by the military.

Before the incident, the country had experienced a dramatic attack on her schools. In April 2014, the sleepy town of Chibok in Borno State was thrust first into national, and then international limelight when 276 female students from Chibok Government Secondary School, Chibok were abducted by the terrorist group, boko haram.

Again, on 19th February, 2018, members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction seized over 110 schoolgirls and one boy from the town of Dapchi in Yobe state, north east Nigeria. In mid-March, the insurgents released 107 of the children, marking a contrast to kidnappings that took place in Chibok in neighbouring Borno state in 2014.

APC Crisis And Oshiomhole’s Fall

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faced the risk of disintegration amid an internal crisis and rival claims to its leadership in the year 2020.

The crisis which resulted in President Muhammadu Buhari once saying, “at the moment, our great party is faced with internal wrangling. It is obvious that the fortunes of the party are currently in jeopardy, the administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention.”

Different party officials have claimed the then chairman Adams Oshiomhole was the cause of the crisis which resulted in his suspension and removal as the national chairman of the party following the Appeal Court ruling.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State was appointed the interim national chairman of the party in June following the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Oshiomhole.

But the idea of setting up the committee was criticised by several APC members and non-members alike. Such critics questioned the legitimacy of the committee, which has been saddled with the responsibility of carrying out reconciliation of members and conducting a national convention to elect a new executive for the party.

One of the issues that engendered crisis within the fold was the legitimacy or otherwise of holders of certain national offices of the party. For instance, the crisis in the Edo State chapter between the faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki who was then a member of the party and the former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led to suspensions and counter suspensions, as well litigations, with the court voiding the chairmanship of Oshiomhole. It was evident that the party was heading for the precipice.