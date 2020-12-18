The federal government has reiterated its quest to have a National Animal Breeding Policy in place. This it said is because the nation needs to properly harmonise and coordinate animal breeding for self-sustenance in livestock production.

Permanent secretary, ministry of agriculture and rural development, Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu who stated this at the internal review of the draft National Animal Breeding Policy Document held at One-Man Village, Nasarawa State, noted that animal agricultural subsector plays a significant role in Nigeria’s agro-economy.

According to him, “In spite of its importance, the animal production sub-sector is beset with many issues and institutional challenges that have prevented its growth alongside other agro-subsectors.

“The major issue is the poor performance of the indigenous species and the general inability to tap into the genetics of the advantages of different ecotypes of our farm animals.”

He said it was in a bid to address the above challenges that it became imperative to draw a National Animal Breeding Policy for Nigeria. “This is to check the obstacles of the animal agricultural space of our national economy,” he said.

Mu’azu charged the participants at the review session to help ensure that the policy document becomes a reality to effectively regulate the animal breeding industry in Nigeria.

“The policy when fully implemented will facilitate the improvement of the genetic potential of our indigenous breeds of animals to yield more in terms of meat and milk,” he said.