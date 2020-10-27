Mr Edward Akinlade, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), is the group managing director of Suru Group Limited, owners of The Best Western Hotel. In this interview with ERNEST NZOR, he speaks on why the hotel has been lying idle and why the owners are seeking the intervention of the National Assembly and among other issues.

Sir, it appears that in recent times you have been in a running battle with Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over some indebtedness to some banks in the country. Can you update us on that?

The Suru group is engaged in various businesses which includes offering real estate and construction services, investment and financial services, agronomic allied and natural services as well as hotels and hospitality services. I have being running this company in Nigeria for the past 15 years.

In the course of doing business, one of our subsidiaries, a company called Suru Worldwide Venture had issues with AMCON, which resulted in us having a running battle with it for about 10 years now.

What exactly are the contending issues between your company, Suru Worldwide Venture and AMCON?

The story goes back to 15 years ago when we took out a loan facility of about N13.5 billion from the then Oceanic Bank. The loan was a performing facility. We had a drawdown of about N10 billion out of the N13.5 billion.

Then, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi took over the bank and sacked Mrs Cecilia Ibru, who was then the GMD of the bank, the bank was later acquired by Ecobank and the GMD of Ecobank, John Oboh, who is currently the chairman of the bank cancelled the loan funding from the bank saying that the bank do not have any more money, so they couldn’t provide us with the full N13.5 billion insisting that we should stop it at only N10 billion.

We disagreed with this twists in terms of our agreed contract insisting on getting the full facility since we had already paid the bank commitment fees, legal fees, arrangement fees, key loan issuance on the original N13.5 billion. We insisted that they must be committed to the initial and existing terms of agreement for the loan. When Ecobank decided to formally make their new position known to us in writing we immediately responded by taking legal action against them. We sued the bank at the Lagos High Court, the case is still pending because anytime it is assigned to a judge he or she is either transferred or promoted or retired. So the case we instituted in the federal high court since 2010 is still pending unattended to.

But, while the legal tussle was going on we were told that our loan has been sold to AMCON. We were disturbed as we knew that the loan was performing and therefore there was no reason whatsoever for it to be sold to AMCON. So we have been in a loop for the past 10 years with AMCON on that facility that we know was performing.

Interestingly, when the loan was N10 billion outstanding, Ecobank sold the loan to AMCON for N15 billion but AMCON actually paid, Ecobank only N8.5 billion as the loan was sold at a discount. However, our own contention has been that AMCON as an institution was not supposed to buy performing loans, because the AMCON Act at that time only approved for them to buy bad debts, so ever since, we have been in battle with AMCON.

Did you at anytime attempt to settle with AMCON as the case could have been hindering the success of your business?

Yes, one of the things we have done with AMCON in the past during the days when Chike Obi was the managing director, was that we agreed at some point that I will sell some of our assets, give them some money and they will support us with the balance of N3.5 billion. Unfortunately, I fell for the offer, I went to sell one of our best assets made up of eight acres of land in Ikeja GRA to Multi-Choice Nigeria Limited. I have to mention names here because they are the source of that fund. We were paid about N1.75 billion and I paid the money to AMCON hoping that AMCON will now support us on the undrawn facility.

After that payment, for one whole year, officials of AMCON never took our calls again, so from 2012 when we sold those assets, paid AMCON, they never took our calls again. But unfortunately, in 2015 they came back and said we were owning them N6.3 billion. To save the situation and move on, we agreed to pay the amount.

I then travelled to London and I secured a facility of about $50 million from First Bank London which I intended to use to pay AMCON but unknown to me, AMCON frustrated the loan with an argument that if I am owning AMCON money a Nigerian bank should not be giving us loan.

However, the fact remains that that bank in question is First Bank of Nigeria, London, not Nigeria. The difference is that the bank in London has nothing to do with Nigeria in terms of regulation. The bank in London is operating as a separate independent bank under the supervision of the Bank of England not Nigeria. But they used their powers to deliberately mess the initiative up and I lost that funding.

Meanwhile, while we were making efforts to sort things out, they sued us to court insisting on taking over all our assets. The attempt however failed as the judge, Justice Idris J of the Federal High Court in a case FHC/L/CS/218/2014 insisted that we are not owning them, pointing out that AMCON should in the first place never have bought the loan from Ecobank and therefore directed them to go collect their money from Ecobank but they refused to do anything.

They did not appeal the case but rather went back to the case we had originally with Ecobank which we instituted in 2012 where we had sued the bank for mismanaging our account and they counter sued us claiming N26 billion. That case was dismissed by Justice Oguchukwu Ogakwu for abuse of court processes, that they should have appealed the original case they lost, why come in to join issues with this existing case.

While that case was ongoing they ran to another court to sue the Inspector General of Police, listing our own assets as their own assets, arguing that hoodlums are occupying the hotel in Lagos which is Best Western Hotel on Allen Avenue Ikeja, one of the biggest hotels in Ikeja. On the 22nd of September 2017 AMCON arrived at the hotel at about 4 am with 100 mobile policemen (MOPOL) and teargassed us and chased us and occupants of the hotel, I mean customers who logged at the hotel out with an illegal court order, and the hotel has been locked down since the past three years. That is the background of the illegality that AMCON has been doing to us.

Did you do anything to stop this forceful takeover?

What we did was to apply to the court of Appeal where that order was set aside, hoping that AMCON will obey the court order and return our property but they refused. So last year, we decided to petition the National Assembly asking them to intervene in the illegal occupation of our property, that was what led to the public hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

You said at a point you had an understanding with AMCON and you sold a property and settled them to the tune of N1.75 billion. Did you have a written agreement on the terms and conditions of the transaction? I mean, was it that you agreed that when you pay that sum, they would write off the loan or what was the rationale behind the transaction?

No, we didn’t put it in writing that if we pay them N1.75 billion they were going to give us the undrawn facility, but what they agreed to was that they will reduce the amount we were owning them. They used the principal sum of N8.3 billion and deducted how much we have paid and arrived at N6.3 billion as being the reverse amount we should pay them, but they never availed us the N3.5 billion cash.

So, the bone of contention initially was the balance of N3.5 billion facility?

Yes, with Ecobank not with AMCON. AMCON was not a party to that agreement, what AMCON bought was a loan balance.

What now is your contention with AMCON?

Well, for us at the moment, we want AMCON to obey the court order. The order is that the court they used in taking over our hotel has been set aside by the Court of Appeal.

Are you aware that AMCON has gone to the Supreme Court to institute an order giving them the authorisation to hold on to the property?

Yes, I am aware that they have appealed that judgement at the Supreme Court, but what I am saying to you is that there is no stay of execution. The Supreme Court has not sat on the matter for the past one year, but what people will always tell you is that once a matter has been appealed it’s a stay of execution, but that is not true, it’s only in Nigeria you have that.

But what am saying is that if you are holding onto somebody’s property, it must be based on a court order. In this case, the order AMCON brought has been set aside by the court of Appeal. What the court of Appeal actually ordered is that they should go and start another case at the federal high court including us as a defendant and instead of them to do that, they ran to Supreme Court.

What is the situation of the property presently, is it still operational, is AMCON still running it to recoup their money?

No, the property has been run down. It’s been lockdown in the past three years, deteriorating. If you get there today, you will find two MOPOL sitting there on behalf of AMCON. They’ve been sitting there for the past three years. The hotel had an evaluation of about N6 billion but as at today the valuation is about N1 billion, so the hotel has fallen in value by as much as N5 billion which is rather unfortunate.

Last year, AMCON called us to a meeting to settle and I was excited, so I went for that meeting. They agreed that we are still owing them N6.3 billion but if you look at some of their recent publications, they will tell you that we are owing them N26 billion.

At that meeting, they agreed we are owing them N6.3 billion and that I should go and do a letter telling them how much we’re going to pay. I told them that their decision is not right as they have caused us massive losses. So we went away, did our own analysis and fund that as a result of the illegal deprivation, we have made a loss of about N8.5 billion. We then wrote AMCON telling them that they are now owning us N2 billion and asked that all our properties must be released.

That is where we are, the additional thing that has also happened in the last one or two months is that AMCON wrote us that they have sold one of our properties. But we insisted that they cannot because we won in all the court cases. The question is how is it possible that you sell our property when you don’t have a court order to do so?