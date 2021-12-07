The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has held its national convention where new officials were elected.

The highlight of the event which was held at the FCT Education Resource Centre in Abuja was the conduct of elections into the various offices with Comrade Kingsley Chinonso Asiegbu from the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State emerging as the President of the Association.

In his acceptance speech after being declared by the convention chairman, Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, the new president pledged to bring a new vision into the organisation.

According to him, it would be his fundamental agenda to see better inclusion of Polytechnic graduates in the scheme of things.

He further said that there was no loser in the election as they were all winners as the association had a very peaceful, credible, and keenly contested election.

“There is no victor, no vanquished. I won this election with just four votes, it could have only been God. I promise to be the President of everybody and not only those that voted for me,” he said.

At the Convention, Comrade Asiegbu scored 92 votes while his closest rival, Comrade Samuel Anidi, from Delta State Polytechnic Oghara scored 88 votes.

Also elected at the convention include Comrade Innocent Oko from the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo Benue State who emerged as the Senate President, Comrade Ashiru Sheriff Adefemi from the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State as Vice President National Affairs and Comrade Collins Obioha from Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri who won as Vice President Special Duties.