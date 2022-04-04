The federal government of Nigeria has said there is no preferred candidate for partnership in the establishment of the national carrier even as it called on more interested bodies to submit their expression of interest bid.

The federal government, while speaking through the minister of Aviation, Hadi Serika, said Nigeria was in right process in its efforts to establish a national carrier, noting that the recent offer for partnership by Emirates Airline justified the assertion.

It would be recalled that the management of Emirates Airline recently made an offer to partner with the Nigerian government in the latter’s quest to establish a national carrier.

Speaking during a panel session moderated by Richard Quest to discuss the future of Aviation at the Dubai Expo 2020, (where aviation roadmaps have in been exhibition for over six months) Tim Clark, President of Emirates said the organisation would be very happy to help if any assistance was required in starting the national carrier.

According to Clark who was speaking in support of the position of Nigeria’s Aviation minister, Sirika, the establishment of a national carrier is an almost compelling case for Nigeria, going by certain indices.

“Of course, Nigeria needs a National Airline. There is an enormous business case for the national carrier. Nigerians are seeking to travel all over the world. Nigeria is a power house of Africa. We are very interested in flying there because it is a rich nation in terms of demand for services,” Clark had said.

The Minister, in a statement signed by his special assistant, public affairs, James Odaudu, said: “the offer by Emirates cannot be anything other than an endorsement of the need, the zeal, and, of course the process for the national carrier project. It is also an expression of confidence of the international aviation community in the commitment of the Buhari government to it.

“The minister also sees the offer as an encouragement to the many bidders currently preparing their PPP bids for Nigeria Air in response to the recently advertised Request for Proposal.

The process for the acquisition of the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and the Air Transport License (ATL) is well on course for the expected launch date of the airline, which Sirika has assured, Nigerians will be proud of.

“As has been repeatedly stated, the whole process for the establishment of the national carrier, and indeed, all the projects under the administration’s Aviation Roadmap, has been guided by the principles of transparency and accountability and this will remain till the final delivery of the project.”