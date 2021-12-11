The National Population Commission (NPC) has urged Nigerians to continually support and co-operate with its officials in the ongoing second pre-test exercise to ensure accuracy and transparency ahead of the digital population and housing census scheduled for 2022.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend the Ogun State director of the NPC, Adeleye Olusola, said the exercise was going successfully in Ogun State.

Olusola said the commission had deployed the needed number of personnel to handle the four geo-political zones in the state.

“The pretest is going on as planned and expected and has garnered quite a success in the selected enumeration areas, we would need the support and co-operation of citizens of the state in order to have a successful exercise.

“For the pre-test, we have deployed enough human resource known as enumerators and supervisors to ensure smooth running of the exercise.

“We are covering the whole geo-political zones in the state using; Obafemi/Owode, Imeko/Afon , Sagamu, Ijebu North East as core areas and starting points. The exercise is expected to end on the tenth of this month,” he said.

The state director underscored the need for the pre-test exercise, saying it was a prep process ahead of the proposed census in order to identify glitches and take care of them at preliminary stage.

“The pre-test exercise is a means of test running the methodology and instrument which would be used for the census proper. All the challenges we would need to nip in the bud are being identified and handled to ensure a smooth running of the projected census.

“Thus the results will be beneficial and used by the commission to further advance the upcoming census 2022”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harping on the benefits of the census, Olusola highlighted that the census

would add value and be beneficial to the lives of the citizenry.

“Census is very important and beneficial to both the government and the citizens. It will help the government ascertain the human resources available and match the numbers with infrastructural development employment opportunities, provision of amenities and others, thus improving the standard of living for citizens of the state” he concluded.