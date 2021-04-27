By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has inaugurated its Local Organizing Committee (LOC) ahead of its forthcoming general convention and election billed to take place in Kano.

The seven-man committee was inaugurated at a press conference in Kano by the president of the NGE, Mustapha Isah.

Isah said, “We have chosen Kano for this convention because there is everything required to conduct it here. There is an airport here for those coming by air from anywhere across the country.

“Kano is also peaceful; you can’t deny it. There is peace in Kano. Lastly, even those coming from Abuja can take the train to Kaduna and come to Kano from Kaduna by road. So there is no excuse for anyone not to attend.

“With these few words of mine I hereby inaugurate the seven-man LOC for the Convention 2021 of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

“We wish to thank the Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for accepting to host this convention in the state.”

Responding to questions from journalists, the NGE president declared that the guild’s leadership, unlike in the past, is now determined by the members and not external forces like the government.

He added that the convention would centre around the survival of the media.

“The leadership of the guild is determined by the members without any interference from external forces. It is unlike in the past that there used to be interference from the side of the government,” The NGE president stated.