State governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum are scheduled to meet tomorrow.

Sources within the party told our correspondent that the major item for deliberation at the meeting is the issue of zoning of party offices across the six geo-political zones as well as the 36 states of the country including Abuja.

In the past three weeks, there had been uneasy calm among party faithful, with many stakeholders lobbying the governors for party positions in the coming convention slated for next month.

One of the sources who is a chieftain of the party told LEADERSHIP Weekend that there is the likelihood that the North would produce the national chairman since members from the southern part of the country have held the position since the party was formed in 2013.

The source who did not want his name in print also hinted that the APC governors were considering giving a major party office to the South East at the forthcoming national convention.

The move, according to him, might not be unconnected with the bid to correct the injustices meted out to the region since the inception of the party in 2013.

He stated: “Recall that the South West produced the interim national chairman and deputy national chairman, South, Chief Bisi Akande and Segun Oni and the late Abiola Ajimobi between 2013 and 2020.

“Also, the South South has produced two national chairmen and a national secretary to date, Chief John Oyegun, Comrade Oshiomole and Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe respectively.

“The South East is yet to produce major offices of the party since inception, a development many consider as having negatively affected the fortune of the APC in the region. The worry is that the region has held key offices such as the national chairman, deputy national chairman, South, and national secretary till date. The current state of affairs is skewed against the South East in both the NWC and political offices.”