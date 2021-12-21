Despite calls by party bigwigs to shift its national convention billed for February next year, the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the exercise.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party which announced the setting up of the committees after its 18th regular meeting held at the party’s national headquarters was however silent on a specific date for the national convention in February.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, had written to the Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the party and members of the planning committee, asking them to consider postponing the National convention.

In a letter addressed to Governor Buni, the former Abia State governor warned that holding the convention in February without addressing the disagreements that arose during the congress would lead to an implosion.

He said while some states were still embroiled in crisis with multiple factions, it was important to put into consideration the consequences of these factions during and after elections.

But briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the caretaker committee, national secretary of the APC, John James Akpanudoedehe, said the meeting deliberated on the national convention and decided to set up sub-committees on budget and other relevant structures.

He said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 18th regular meeting on Monday 20th December, 2021 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) reviewed its activities over the past one year. The CECPC also deliberated on various National and Party matters and resolved follows:

“Deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the National Convention.

“Congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of several pro-people policies that has positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration

“The party will engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians. Thanked Nigerians for their continued support for the Party and Government. The CECPC wished citizens seasons greetings and peaceful celebrations.”