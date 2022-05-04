Members of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their large numbers yesterday protested alleged imposition of ward ad-hoc delegates by the State Executive Committee of the party.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, the protesters thronged the party’s state secretariat located at the IBB Presidential Boulevard in Oke – Mosan axis of Abeokuta metropolis, chanting protest songs and displaying various placards to buttress their arguments against the party’s governorship hopeful, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, and some executive leaders of the party.

They accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of conniving with Adebutu to impose delegates suspected to be loyal to the politician, thereby throwing away the results of a duly monitored election across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Iyochia Ayu, Save Ogun PDP from autocracy”, “Election rigging is worse than armed robbery”, “Recognised elections monitored by INEC, No INEC, no Election, ‘Ogun PDP position, not for questionable characters, ‘Enough of Ladi Adebutu imposition in Ogun PDP, and ‘Ogun PDP, not an arm of Baba Ijebu’.

Speaking with newsmen, leader of the protesters, Idris Taiwo Olabode, said the party was being streamlined to favour just a candidate at the forthcoming governorship primaries, adding that it is a dangerous trend which will work against the party in the general elections, hence the protest.

“On Saturday, delegate’s elections were held in all the 20 local government areas of Ogun State, but the National Working Committee from Abuja, accepted the results of the local governments, whose chairmen are loyal to Ladi Adebutu and disregarded the remaining.

“It’s a case where the leadership of the party is unfair and unjust. It is very dangerous for the party.

“It means the NWC are trying to disregard an election duly monitored by INEC, and trying to forcefully announce the results of a small group of people, who in any case, did not hold any congress. If they held any congress, let them provide video evidence.

“But there is a group who held a congress, duly monitored by INEC, DSS, The Police and the Civil Defense. There is pictorial and video evidence for this.

“The implication is that Ladi Adebutu is trying to impose an unpopular delegate over a popular delegate. How can a single man select over 40 elective posts in the party. He is trying to impose delegates in all the local government for his selfish purpose. This is uncalled for,” he added