The national coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Movement Amb Aliyu Lawal Saulawa has stepped down from his position while declaring support for the Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

Saulawa who was appointed BAT coordinator in September 2020, said that he has stepped down as a national president of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement because he wants to join hands with Tinubu Support Group to make the dreams reality.

Amb Saulawa made this known yesterday during the group meeting in Abuja.

He said, “You all know that in Nigeria we are into system of North-South and South-North. So what we have been seeing from the previous elections is total submission of the people of South West especially under the capacity of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So these are the people willing to maintain the unity and prosperous of Nigerians for our younger generation.

“So we have no option but to rally round Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president.

“In view of that I step down as a national president of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement not because of any other thing but because I want to join hands with Tinubu Support Group to make our dreams reality.

“I have never for once in my life doubt that there is going to be any president other than Ahmed Tinubu.”

He maintained that he is not joining TSG for any position just as he appealed to its members to support anybody who decides to join them.