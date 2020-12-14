As stakeholders in agriculture and rural development prepare for the upcoming National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD) meeting scheduled for Wednesday this week, there has been some concerns as to the real intentions of the organisers.

Over the years the NCARD holds in the first quarter of the year or latest early second quarter so that the outcome of the meeting can be incorporated into the following year’s budget.

This year has been peculiar with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the attendant national lockdown which necessitated the postponement of the meeting. However the decision to still hold the meeting in December, when work has finished on both the national and most state’s budgets, has made some stakeholders question the real intentions of the organisers.

National president of All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim who spoke with LEADERSHIP on phone said the meeting should have been postponed till next year since it could not hold within the period decisions reached at the meeting could have been captured in the 2021 budget.

Ibrahim said, “The communique that comes from the NCARD unifies the nation. Except under a military regime, different states controlled by different political parties have their individual agenda. It is only the NCARD that brings everybody together, each person with his own memorandum. These would be deliberated upon and the central government would try to convince the people so that the development plan for the following year flow from the conclusions at the meeting.”

He said that in the coming budget, these conclusions would be accommodated so that people will work in unison to pursue the national agenda. “That is why you do it before the budget.”

The AFAN president wondered what would become of the conclusions that would come out of the meeting now that practically everybody has finished with budget and is awaiting signing.

“Of what value would the outcome of the NCARD be?” he queried.

But in his own reaction, he National President of Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), Peter Dama, said it is an unusual situation that demands unusual action.

He said the issue of agriculture is a very important one and whatever it takes to promote it must be done. According to him, “If decisions taken at the meeting are very good and will ensure better productivity in the agricultural sector, I believe, they would be able to factor it into the budget somehow. That is why we have supplementary budgets. Or the President can write the National Assembly requesting for funds to fund a project or programme. So I don’t think it is too late in the day to hold the meeting.”