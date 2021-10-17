The National Council on Transportation (NCT) has approved 30km per hour as the default urban vehicle speed in Nigeria.

The approval was reached as resolution 6.44 by the council at its 16th meeting held in Kano presided over by the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The resolution as contained in a communique stated; “Council approved 30km/h as default urban speed for all categories of vehicles except vehicles on emergency duties (ambulances, fire services, security and traffic forces, patrol vehicles) in urban roads and calls on all the relevant authorities to work towards achieving this in cities through review of existing policies, manuals, and legislations”.

The resolution followed a joint memo presented to the council by Transportation Growth Initiative and Ochenuel Mobility.

Engr. John Emmanuel of the Transportation Growth Initiative said the memo went through the syndicate session, the pre-council technical plenary and scaled through to the main council where it received approval.

He said the two agencies also presented two other memos calling for the development of urban mobility plan by all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The council is the highest policy making body on transportation and comprises all the state commissioners of transport, federal and state government transport agencies, NGOs, civil society and academics, transport companies, stakeholders from related industries and other experts.