BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Former Spokesman of the Nigerian Army Brig. Gen. Sani Usman (rtd) has advocated an integrated approach that carries all relevant government agencies and departments along in the policy formulation and implementation process in the interest of national development.

The retired general made the call yesterday in Abuja while delivering the keynote address to mark the opening of a 3-day workshop organised by Avante-Garde Internist Projects Limited, a management consultancy firm, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Creating Necessary Linkages for Enhancing the Impact of Government Policies on National Development.

General Usman said the myriad of challenges, including insecurity, that are undermining development in the country could only be overcome through proper linkages, collaboration, and cooperation across all sectors in the process of policy making and execution.

“It is such linkages that will enhance the impact of national policies. Regrettably however, any time we talk about policy-making and national development, we tend to ignore the interconnectedness of the various stakeholders,” he said.

Delivering the opening remark earlier, Director-General (DG) of NOA Dr Garba Abari who was represented said the agency was focused on bridging the gap in the policy making process by forging seamless inter-agency collaboration through effective communication such that at the grassroots levels it has indigenous officers who flow with the people in their own languages across the 774 LGAs of the country.

In a brief chat with newsmen, CEO of Avante-Garde Interbiz projects Mr Nataniel Oye Allah Magani said they discovered there was a lacuna in the way most ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) go about government policies and became convinced that if proper linkages are created whereby they all work in collaboration as a team, such challenges as being faced in the country now would become a thing of the past, hence the desire to organise the workshop, which, according to him, is the 6th in recent times with NOA.