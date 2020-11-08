Hon Shehu Barwa Beji is an APC member representing Bosso/Paikoro, Federal Constituency of Niger State. He doubles as deputy chairman, House Committee on Labour, Empowerment and Productivity. In this interview with ERNEST NZOR, he speaks on how the National Directorate Of Employment (NDE) needs more funding to carry out its duties among sundry issues.

What was your experience as first time legislature in the National Assembly?

So far, I have spent one year plus despite COVID-19 interruptions within the year that gave us compulsory break in the course of our duties as legislators. The period cut short our work in the National Assembly; however we thank God for everything. I have gotten a lot of experience so far as a lawmaker, and it has given me more experience than what I was before. I also have an in depth knowledge about the workings of a legislature, in terms of: Motions, bills and oversight, as well as reaching out to constituency matters. And if there is any bitter test in my journey as a legislature, it is the expectations coming from the people which is beyond our reach.

The people forget that we are not executives, and there is no financial vote for us to execute projects in our. constituencies. As lawmakers, our duty is to make laws for the betterment of our people and the nation. But, the reverse is the case here, when people expect you to execute projects, build roads, schools

and solve their financial needs. As such, if you are not doing so, they begin to compare you with the executives and others which is worrisome to us.

But, despite that, as a politician one needs to go out of his way and do the needful in order to make them happy.

Also, the media on their part, are not helping us to pass the message to the people regarding our duties as legislature that only make laws for the country, and conduct oversight. But, they emphasise on the money lawmakers are earning , which is not friendly to us at all.

Lawmakers don’t have security votes or money meant for projects, they strictly live on salaries alone. And the public misunderstands us in this direction. This is our biggest problem. We should not forget that legislatures in our nascent democracy, is newer than any arm of government. This is because both the executives and the judiciary have been on ground before lawmakers. From when Nigeria got its independence to now, the military regime came in and there was the Executive arm of government as well as the Judiciary, where were the legislators?

The interruption created a huge gap for the legislators which was able to stabilise in the Fourth Republic. And we are the worst hit by the society and the media.

That is why it is said that the National Assembly is newer then both the Executive and the Judiciary, because of military interruptions and our work has not been sensitised to the public to create awareness.

What are your legislative interests?

My legislative interest is on security, though I haven’t sponsored any bill, but I have raised two motions on insecurity and sponsored a bill, which has passed first reading. We all know that insecurity is one of the challenges we have as a nation, which is also the main cause, because governance without security there won’t be a government. And insecurity is one of the reformations that led to the emergence of governance in the society today.

And without it, there won’t be any need to form government. As a Lawmaker I raised a motion on insecurity for the government to have a legal frame work on it, so that there would be safety in the land. I raised a motion on the floor of the House and

resolutions were passed and actions were taken. The first one was on insecurity in the National Assembly, for it was becoming almost an embarrassment to see protesters trooping into the premises of the National Assembly without being stopped by security agencies, and they go ahead to invade and gain entrance into the premises , as they shout here and there.

My concern was that what if something happens? Who will take the blame? So, I had to raise a motion on that, seeking for more security to beef up the area and probably stop any protesters from gaining access to the main entrance of the National assembly. This is not just about the members, but staff and legislative aides and also visitors who might be targets as a result of the protest within the premises.

If there is no security in the National Assembly, where else do you need security again? The second motion was on my people in Niger State. There are three Local Government council areas close to my constituency, they are Shiroro, Munya and Rafi. These Local Governments have been raided by bandits, kidnappers and other criminality that affected a little part of my constituency within the Adonu Isho axis of Paikoro local government council. I feel that since my people were also attacked in their farm lands and the attack became severe, that farmers left their lands and deserted to cities for safety, yet the bandits go after them. Like places in Kagara, even though it was not under my constituency, but I felt it and collaborated with the member involved, so that I will raise a motion on that for the federal government to deploy more security to curtail the activities of banditry within the area .

Before then, the Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello, had complained over the issue. The federal government sent in some security men for surveillance with an aircraft to survey the environment within. The bandit adopted guerilla tactics and withdrew. The moment the security men left the area, the bandit came out from their hiding places and resumed full operations. This made me move a motion asking the federal government to provide or build a military base there, in order to curtail the activities of bandits.

I said temporary surveillance within the vicinity will not help matters, but a permanent base where the bandits will be checkmated on a daily basis. Also, in the motion I raised the issue of insecurity within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. I said that the FCT is not safe for people to live, because kidnapping and banditry are on the increase, which is a global embarrassment to us as a nation.

People are being kidnapped daily in Abuja and nothing is done about it. Something needs to be done to stop the act. Also in the same motion raised in the House, I put a reminder to Mr President to deploy more security within Niger State in order to stop the bandits from gaining further access to other parts of the state, because if it continues it might lead to anarchy which would be disastrous.

Since then, there is a lot of improvement. I must say, because the military deployed by the government were able to confront the bandits, peace has returned to the area.

Minna Roads allocation in the 2021 budget, what is your take on it?

Let me tell you that a year ago my governor came to National Assembly with his commissioners, to complain on the bad state of federal roads in Niger State, and that the lawmakers should do something very fast hence it is the only road linking to Abuja and other states. why Minna road is more prominent is because it links us to Abuja.

The allocation is very meager this year and some other federal roads in Niger also got few allocations, that is to say it cannot be done this year too. We, the lawmakers caucus from Niger State have raised an issue concerning the budget of last year and said, instead of splitting small allocations to various roads in Niger which will not be constructed, why not put everything together and construct Minna to Abuja, so that it will be repaired once and for all.

Then subsequent years the federal government can concentrate on other roads within the state, one after another but nothing is being done. The federal government should concentrate on doing Minna road, and after that, complete other roads within the state which will be better.

What is your committee doing to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country?

There are so many forms of employment either private, government or self-employed. But we have a major arm of government that is in charge of creating employment for citizens called the National Directorate Of Employment (NDE). It’s function is to create employment to its citizens, but they are under-funded. If you allocate much funds to them and allow them to perform their function, you will discover that they will reduce the rate of unemployment in the society. I, myself is a beneficiary of NDE when they started in 1987. I benefited from their agriculture loan and used it to establish my farm, and became self-employed.

It was not just the loan, but they trained me in the specialised area I wanted in the agriculture sector. Within two years, I was able to pay them their money and stand on my own. NDE has so many programmes for the youth, ranging from skill acquisition to training and empowerment. But they are being under funded.

What is your take on the recent protests in the country?

The beginning was good. They had a reason and a case for that, but as usual it persisted and criminals took over and destroyed it, that is what happened. Also political opponents leveraged on that and waded in to tag the APC led government as bad. They saw it as avenue to black

mail the present government, whereas allowing criminals to loot public and private properties. In a democratic regime, protest is allowed which is good for our democracy, but we should also do it with limit, because the moment you allow it to linger, it turns into another thing of course.

When they started the protest, government reacted immediately. But they persisted and allowed criminals to take control. It’s end result was devastating, leading to wanton demolishing of properties and killings, which was not the aim of the protest. But, in other words, the protest opened a window for government to look inwards and think of more thing to do for its citizens.