By ISRAEL BULUS |

Pursuance to total restoration of lost hearing amongst Nigerians, the National Ear Care Centre Kaduna has begun cochlear implantations for total restoration of lost hearing with speech of cochlear to five people in Kaduna.

The medical director, National Ear Care Centre Kaduna, Dr Mustapha Abubakar Yaro revealed that foreign surgeons had earlier trained the local surgeons to effectively and independently manage cochlear implantation and will continue until complete take- over of the process from foreign surgeons.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’As we sustain this programme, we will also submit a report to the federal government and the National Assembly so that it could be captured under the health insurance programme,’’ Yaro added.

On effectiveness of the cochlear implant, the representative of Medel, an Australian based medical electronics company partnering National Ear Care Centre led by Dr. Mohamed El Disouky who is the development and regional manager for African said, though very expensive, the process is very safe and effective as the entire restoration process

comes with four programmes to increase loudness every week carefully to avoid stimulation, stressing that the price could reduce when more patients are involved.