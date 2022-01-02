The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday said the Transmission Companies (TCN) injected 26,503,900mw into the grid from January to September 2021.

It noted that 24,769,000mw was wheeled to the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and international customers within the period.

There was an average of seven per cent Transmission Loss Factor (TLF) and 8.05 per cent of Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) assumed transmission loss factor.

NERC made this known in its document titled: “Key Operation and Financial Data of NESI January 2019 to September 2021.”

The document stated that 2,714.9GWh (2,714,900mw) was injected into the grid in September 2021.

Of the energy, it transmitted 2,522,310mw to the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and International customers.

In the month, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) recorded 7.09 per cent Transmission Loss Factor (TLF) and 8.05 per cent Multi-Year Order (MYTO) assumed (TLF).

A single gigawatt is equivalent to 1000Mw.

According to the commission, in August 2021, 2,890.39GWh (2,890,000mw) was injected into the grid while 2,704,000mw was delivered to 11 DisCos and International customers.

The electricity market recorded 6.43 per cent transmission loss factor and 8.05 per cent MYTO assumed transmission loss factor in the month.

In July 2021, said NERC, 2,833,000mw was injected to the grid.

The document noted that in the month, 2,654,000mw was delivered to the 11 DisCos and International customers.