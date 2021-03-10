ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has solicited the support of Islamic clerics (Ulama) for sensitization and mobilization of prospective subscribers to the recently introduced Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS) that would make it easier for all Muslims in Nigeria to perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Chairman and CEO of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who made the appeal at an interactive meeting with Ulama, held at Hajj House, Abuja said the saving scheme which has been launched in five of the six geo-political zones in the country was designed for all Nigeria intending pilgrims irrespective of their financial status to save gradually for the for the fulfillment of the 5th Pillar of Islam and at the same time provide opportunity for financial inclusion through investment.

Hassan described the Hajj Saving Scheme as a critical part of his administration to make hajj affordable and better coordination in the airlifting and accommodation of pilgrims among other service.

NAHCON boss has appealed to the clerics to be in the forefront of the spiritual fight against deadly COVID-19 pandemic, saying there is need

to sustain enlightenment on risk factors associated with the pandemic with a view to curtail the spread of the virus.

“This work will become increasingly important as we confront disinformation and unsubstantiated rumour about the efficiency and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is imperative for our brothers and sisters to adhere strictly to the Federal Government protocols to curve the spread of the pandemic,”

Hassan said.