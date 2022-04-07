The federal government has said that the forthcoming maiden edition of National Para-Sports Festival is aiming at empowering People Living With Disability (PLWD) and sweeps them off the streets across the country.

The director of national sports festival and para-sports department, Federal of Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Peter Nelson, stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports in Abuja ahead of the Para-Games kicking off on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said a total of 3145 athletes and officials from 32 states of the nation have been penciled down to participate at the games in 15 different sports and over 150 events.

He said the games will facilitate the development of more para-sports in Nigeria apart from the three traditional para-powerlifting, table tennis and athletics that Nigeria has dominated both at the continental and international scene.

“We are introducing this para-sports festival so that we get more people to participate in para-games instead of just leaving them on the streets and not being useful to themselves and the society. Participating in sports is an empowerment because a lot of them will be giving allowances, employ and send to school with scholarships. These are some of the things we are trying to do, give room for more para-sports to thrive, give opportunity for young athletes to exhibit their talents as well as explore other para-sports that have not had the opportunity to feature in major sporting events to showcase themselves.

“It is going to be an exceptional one and we are working seriously to make sure we get the best out of it because many other para-sports have been suffering from the dominance of powerlifting, Para-athletics and para-table tennis. The 13 additional para-sports that will be showcasing along the traditional ones you all know are para-swimming, taekwondo, tennis, badminton, soccer and amputee football to mention just a few.

“The beauty of this is that a lot of these para-guys are on the streets and we are going to ensure that we clear them off the streets and convert their successful skills into them achieving the purpose they should,” Nelson said.

The inaugural National Para-Sports Festival hold from April 9 to 15, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.