Conservator-general of National Park Service (NPS), Dr Ibrahim Goni, has said the service is aware of daunting security challenges around parks and as such is closing ranks with other security agencies to address them.

Goni stated this during a zoom press conference on the recent joint patrol by the park rangers and other security agencies at the Kainji Lake National Park where 20 illegal loggers were arrested.

He said the nation’s premier National Park was established by the amalgamation of two former game reserves – Borgu and Zugurma with a total area of 5,340.82sq/kilometers which is a safe haven to some highly endangered species of wildlife and home to tourists.

“The management of the park is fully aware of the security situation of the areas within our legal jurisdiction and as such, we are closing ranks with other relevant stakeholders to curb the daunting challenges associated with our operations.

“I want to assure the public that the management of the Park will continue to strive very hard to keep the sanity and integrity of our Parks through our numerous strategies and modus operandi.” he said

Goni stated that the service on August 12 and 13, 2021 in collaboration with security agencies and local vigilantes carried out a successful routine joint patrol at the park where a lot of bandits were neutralised and several illegal loggers arrested.

He said the joint patrol is often carried out with personnel of other agencies with the aim to nip in the bud any suspected criminal activities.

The CG said the trespassers will eventually be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

He said the collaborative efforts are paying off and will effectively degrade the activities of bandits and other criminal elements within the parks and the surrounding communities.