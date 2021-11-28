The director general, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, has said that the National Policy On Micro, Small And Medium Enterprise In Nigeria – 2021-2025 would make the over 41 million MSMEs active.

Speaking at the Coordination Mechanism For Implementation Of The National Policy On Micro, Small And Medium Enterprise In Nigeria (2021-2025) in Abuja on Friday, Radda said the consultations would help the agency and the country to improve on its development stride.

Represented by the director, Enterprise Development and Promotion, Monday Ewans, the director general said: “The newly approved National Policy on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is the product of deep and wide consultations across Nigeria. The two-stage consultations (i.e. information/idea collection workshops and validation conferences) targeted critical stakeholders such as the operators/practitioners, policy makers, academics/researchers and development partners – both local and international.

“Essentially, the revised National Policy on MSMEs largely seeks to ensure MSMEs in Nigeria are active, innovative and globally competitive.”

According to the SMEDAN DG, with over 41million MSMEs, the minimum target to be realised before the expiration of the policy in 2025 is to ensure an enabling environment is created for the 41 million MSMEs to grow and create a minimum of one extra employment which currently stands at over 59 million and also push the sub-sector’s contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the current 49.78% to 70% by the close of 2025.

Also speaking, one of the facilitators, Malcolm Toland, said they are out to make MSMEs to thrive in Nigeria.

On his part, John Taylor, representative of the of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS said they want Nigeria to achieve the UN sustainable development goals.