By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup today, with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even the as Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu; chairman of Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname and others are expected to grace the event.

According to the director of Grassroots Sports in the ministry, Dr Ademola Are, the revival of the Principals Cup is one of the cardinal programmes of the sport ministry aimed at reviving school’s sports development and grooming of young talents in the country.

Apart from football, table tennis, badminton, and Athletics will be competed for among all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The State finals will be held from March 8th- 12th, zonal finals 18th- 22nd March, while the finals will take place from 1st- 5th April 2021.

Meanwhile, the coach of Government College, Kaduna, Mr Adams Solomon, said the team will be going all out to win the Principal’s Cup, adding that his boys are prepared to tackle their opponents.

“We are winning the competition, that is why we are here,” he said.