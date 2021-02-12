By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The resuscitated secondary school sports competition, tagged ‘National Principals’ Cup’ scheduled to kick off on February 12 has been shifted to February 26

The Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the secondary school showpiece announced yesterday the that the event will now hold from February 26, 2021 with an opening match between Government College, Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director of grassroots sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, said the postponement was necessitated to sort out logistic problems and ensure a hitch free event.

The revival of the ‘Principals Cup’ is one of the cardinal programmes of the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, to re-invigorate schools and grassroots sports development, enhance talent discovery and grooming of young talents in the country.

Unlike in the past when only football was featured, table tennis, badminton, athletics, boxing and volleyball would be competed for among schools in the revived Principals Cup.

LEADERSHIP Friday Sports recalls the revive competition has received high profile endorsement from the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, who has instituted an award for the Most Valuable Player.

The Ooni, who participated in the Headmasters and Principals Cup while in primary and secondary school commended the minister for the initiative which he believes would cement national unity and forge friendship among youths across the nation.