The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has gone into a partnership agreement with Melon Production Ltd for the organisation of the second edition of the resuscitated National Principal’s Cup.

Recall that the minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare, last year revived the tournament with FOSLA Academy of Karshi, Abuja emerging as champions.

Melon Production Ltd emerged headline partners following their success in the organisation of the just concluded Maltina Schools Games.

According to the director of grassroots development of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Durotoye, the National Principal’s Cup is a baby of the Ministry aimed at producing young talents that will make Nigeria proud in the future.

While commending Melon Production Ltd, Durotoye said: “This partnership is a very good opportunity for us to work together following their success in handling the Maltina school games. We hope to achieve our goals in the forthcoming National Principal’s Cup which we are hoping to start by September.”

Director of Melon Production Ltd. Chief S. O Alabi, affirmed that the partnership will bring improvement to grassroots sports development.

“This is a development that will bring improvement to grass root sports and football in particular. We are confident that by next year, a lot of talents would have been discovered and this partnership would be seen as a blessing not only to the Ministry but to the Nation at large.”

“We want to re-awaken sleeping, Young talents by catching them young because Nigeria has talents in abundance, but the problem has been discovering them, ” Alabi said.