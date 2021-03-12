BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Trophy of the National Principals’ Cup took a tour of Kaduna State yesterday and berth at the Kaduna State Government House, where it was received by the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, accompanied by other top executive council members.

Top dignitaries, who were on hand to receive the trophy from the Main Organising Committee (MOC), were the Kaduna State commissioner of sports development, Professor Kabiru Mato; zonal coordinator Northwest, federal ministry of youth and sports development, Alhaji Andullahi Idris and national organising secretary of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Malam Abdulrazak Usman.

The zonal sports coordinator thanked the deputy governor for sparing his time despite his busy schedule to receive the trophy on behalf of the Gov, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, which is a further manifestation of his interest in sports development within the zone most especially grassroots sports development.

The zonal coordinator also informed Her Excellency that the trophy is on its maiden tour to Kaduna, the Northwest zonal sports headquarters of the ministry enroute the venue of the finals at Abuja on April 5, 2021.

The Principal’s Cup was revived after several years by President Muhammadu Buhari to give more priority to grassroots sports development.

It is being piloted by the minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

At its reintroduction in 2020, he explained that the Principal’s Cup has been expanded beyond its traditional football base and will now feature events in athletics, table tennis, boxing and badminton.

Meanwhile, Christ Comprehensive College at the football State finals beat their opponent from Government Secondary Auchan 7:2 to emerge as the Kaduna State representative for the zonal competition.

In athletics, Elizabeth Alege from Barnawa Baptist, Comfort Sule from GSS Sabon Tasha, Dare Favour from Manna Kiddies Academy Band and Faith Emmanuel from Foundation Science Secondary School, Zaria all emerged as runners-up to represent the State in 100m girls.

For the boys 100m, Bashir Mohammed Habib from Airforce Secondary School, Victor Moses from Manna Kiddies Academy, Agwa Alex and David Sabo both from Faith Academy are to compete in the zonal finals for Kaduna State.

In the 200m race for girls, Favour Dare, Happy Rasheed and Elizabeth Aliu will compete for the state while for the boys, Bashir Mohammed, Jirayi Beniah and Emmanuel Paul Ezra will also compete for the State.

In the 400m girls, Comfort Sule from GSS Sabo Tasha, Favour Emmanuel from Foundation Zaria, Blessing Joseph and Mary Ango will run for the State at the zonal level while Joshua Oriaku, Alexander Samson, Isah Saminu and Farouk Kashim will represent the State for the boys.

Others emerged in Javiline and Table tennis respectively.