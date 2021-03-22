The director-general, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology Zaria (NARICT) Prof Jeffrey Tsware Barminas, said the institute has produced a device that can detect a bomb using an Information Communication Technology to tackle security challenges.

The DG disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy visit by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to the institute.

He explained that the project called “Chemical Biological and Radiological Decontamination Facility” can detect any explosive device that is planted and can consequently neutralise such weapons before they harm innocent citizens.

According to him the project would help in tackling spread of insecurity in the country adding that that NARICT as a research institute cannot do without ICT even as he reassured that the institute will continue to explore every opportunity to work in synergy with the NCS to actualse their aimed.

While commenting on the digital, circular economy, Tsware tasked relevant stakeholders on the need to support and promote digital and circular economy, stressing that digital and circular economy is one of the most promising paradigms which is inspired by business models and value propositions with considerable economic, environmental, and societal benefits.

The Chairman of the Computer Society (NCS), Mrs. Margaret John David disclosed that the visit to the Institute was to further spur the outstanding performance and commitment of the DG in the area of ICT.

According to her the Director General as a professional engineer of high repute, has demonstrated exceptional leadership by leveraging on ICT potentials in the digitization and authorization of their various research and production activities in the Institute

Margaret assured the NARICT of their total support and synergy for a complete digital transformation of the institute.

“We in the ICT industry we’ll continue to pledge our support for your successful term in office and beyond,” she said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), conferred an award of excellence to Prof. Barminas for his outstanding performance.