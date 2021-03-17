By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo, Kalu Eziyi

Stakeholders have continued to react following House of Representatives move to seek powers enabling them to summon Presidents and governors on matters of national security.

Recall that the green chambers had on Tuesday passed through Second Reading a bill which sought to grant powers to the two chambers of the National Assembly and States’ Houses of Assembly to summon the President and State Governors to answer questions on issues of national security or any matter whatsoever and for other matters connected therewith.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on Wednesday in Uyo civil right activist and Managing Director Solicitor Libertas Solicitors, Akpanadem road, Barristers Clifford Thomas said it is the duty of the rep members to invite anyone including Me President to appear before it and give clarification on any matter or issues.

According to him, “ there is no democracy in Nigeria for if there is true democracy nobody will be asking this kind of questions.

“In advanced democracies, you don’t find this kind of thing happening because the MPs have the constitutional duty and right to invite any Nigerian to appear before them on any matter that is before them”

“It is a very bad precedence. The president ought to have respect the House of Representatives members by appearing”

“After all no one is greater than the country so the issue suppose not to be debated at all if the nation practice true democracy” he stated.

According to the executive director, Initiative for Ideal Development and Leadership in Nigeria (Ideal-Nigeria), Pastor Anozie Nwokocha, there is no better time for the Assemblies to summon either the president or the governors.

He said for one thing, it will make the heads of government accountable to the people on security, restore the people’s confidence in government, and provide avenue for them to rejig the security architecture.

A constitutional lawyer, Chief Iheanyi Ndubuisi, says there is nothing wrong in an Assembly inviting either the governor or the president to speak on security as long as it will bring lasting solutions to a situation.

He said that those in government either in the executive or legislature must create spaces for such critical interactions between them under the prevailing circumstance in the country for good.